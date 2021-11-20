Rittenhouse attorney discusses verdict, ‘Policing in America,’ QAnon Shaman learns his fate

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse’s main defense attorney, join “Banfield” in the wake of his client being found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges in connection to fatal shootings in Wisconsin last year.

Brian Entin joins the show with a live report from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Jury and trial consultant Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, who has worked on the Scott Petersen, Rodney King and Enron trials, discusses high-profile cases.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

On Friday’s “Policing in America” segment, a team of cops break down some riveting videos.

NYPD detective Bill Cannon, host of the “Police 0ff the Cuff” podcast, joins the show along with former NYPD Detective Tom Ruskin and retired Louisiana homicide Detective Rodney Demery.

You probably saw what happened to the “QAnon Shaman,” known by his parents as Jacob Chansley. He was sentenced this week to just less than 3 1/2f years for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Comedian Ken Krantz, host of the “I Love Rock & Roll” podcast, and Ben Ferguson, host of “The Ben Ferguson Podcast,” join the show to discuss the “Shaman’s” sentencing.