Rittenhouse jury deliberations begin Tuesday; celebrities cash in on breakups

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — On tonight’s episode of Banfield, we are looking at what we’ve learned from closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, with jury deliberations expected to begin Tuesday. Criminal defense and civil rights attorney Mark O’Mara joins us to discuss the case.

Then, we look at a tragic death in Seattle that may have been preventable. A 13-year-old boy reportedly watched as his father died from a heart attack, while the fire department was allegedly sitting outside waiting for permission to enter the home. Carmen Best, former chief of the Seattle Police Department, and Mike McCabe, the chief of EMS for Bayonne, New Jersey, talk to us about what might have happened and what the usual procedures are.

The trials of Ghislaine Maxwell is also a subject of tonight’s discussion. Stacey Honowitz, the assistant state attorney of the Sex Crimes & Child Abuse Unit in Florida, and Larry Levine, the founder of Wall Street Prison Consulting and a former federal inmate, join us to discuss the Epstein associate’s alleged jail conditions.

Some artists are making bashing their exes a business; consider much of the music written by Taylor Swift. Danielle Robay, an entertainment journalist and host of the podcast “Pretty Smart,” joins us to talk about how celebrities are cashing in.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.