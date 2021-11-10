Rittenhouse on the stand, unruly airplane passengers, Megan Markle takes on tabloids

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Usually, the emotional climax of a murder trial comes at the end and begins with “we the jury.” That will also be the case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a self-styled volunteer medic and peacekeeper is on trial for shooting three men — two of them fatally — during street protests a year ago.

Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious charge against him.

Criminal defense and civil rights attorney Mark O’Mara and jury consultant Ronald Beaton join “Banfield” to discuss the trial.

You’ve likely seen them blanketing the news: unruly passengers on commercials flights. They’ve knocked out teeth and forced planes to land; they’ve even been taped to their seats.

Only 37 of the more than 5,000 cases have been referred to the United States Department of Justice.

Travel journalist Peter Greenberg, national communications chair for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants Paul Hartshorn and international airline pilot Karlene Petitt join “Banfield” to discuss the chaos in the sky.

Lastly, Meghan Markle is taking on the tabloids and clickbait culture.

She says the media and social media are in a race for the bottom and they’re dragging us all down with them.

British royal commentator Hilary Fordwich joins the show to discuss the issue.