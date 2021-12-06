School shooting suspect and parents in same jail; Baldwin’s life after ‘Rust’ tragedy

(NewsNation Now) — Jail has become a family affair for the Crumbleys. The parents of the teen charged in the Michigan school shooting have now joined him in the same jail, with all three in isolation and on suicide watch.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives us a live report outside the jail. Then, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses what’s next for the investigation.

Criminal defense attorney Mark O’Mara joins us to discuss the parents’ responsibility in the case. Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and a parenting and relationship expert, also weighs in.

O’ Mara then joins PR expert Mike Paul, the president of Reputation Doctor, to discuss the reaction to Alec Baldwin’s TV interview.

Jim Colucci, author of the New York Times best-selling book “Golden Girls Forever” talks to us about a fan convention heading to Chicago.