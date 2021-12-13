Six states affected by tornadoes, robbery caught on cam by NewsNation reporter and Pelton rides again

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A historic run of tornadoes tore up six states, leaving a heartbreaking path of destruction. The show focuses on the race to find those still missing and what we can all do to help rebuild the lives and homes of our fellow Americans, especially at this time of year.

Then, see something and say something. NewsNation’s own Brian Entin jumps into action when he sees a robbery in broad daylight. He joins us live.

We also have an update on the Michigan school shooter. A judge said Monday that he has to remain in an adult jail.

Plus, Peloton rides again and gets the last laugh. We detail how movie star Ryan Reynolds swoops in to save both Mr. Big from “Sex and the City” and an entire company. Variety’s deputy TV director Michael Schneider and publicist Rob Shuter weigh in.

And Vincent Abolafia, 15, and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, 15, went missing on their way to Manhattan on Thursday. We will hear tonight from some of their parents who are searching for answers.