Social media and mental health in teens, fishermen find body in lake as iguanas fall from the sky in Florida

(NewsNation Now) — Last July, a Connecticut woman’s 11-year-old daughter, Selena Rodriguez, took her own life after allegedly having “struggled for more than two years with an extreme addiction to Instagram and Snapchat.”

Those words are from a lawsuit filed days ago by her mother, Tammy Rodriguez, in federal court.

Matthew Bergman is the founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center and a professor at Lewis & Clark law school. He and Lyn Neisius, a school psychologist and licensed professional counselor, join “Banfield” to discuss the case and social media’s impact on mental health.

Also, two young men who reeled in a dead body while fishing at a Florida lake share their experience with Ashleigh.

As extreme cold and snow grips millions across the United States, some people in Florida are seeing iguanas fall from the sky. A Florida gladesmen joins the show to discuss the phenomenon.

It’s her platinum jubilee — the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth ascending to the throne. And while parties and parades are certainly on deck, all is not well in the House of Windsor.

Royals commentator Hilary Fordwich explains.