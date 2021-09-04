Stars of ‘Live PD’ reunite on ‘Banfield’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — How many police officers do you know who have a quarter of a million Twitter followers?
Sean “Sticks” Larkin became a household name as co-host of one of the highest-rated and controversial shows in cable history: “Live PD.” From the gang unit of the Tulsa Police Department to national celebrity. But here’s how dedicated an officer Sticks was: Even at the height of his stardom, he never quit putting away the bad guys in Tulsa — until he finally turned in his badge and gun for the pen.
Sticks joined Banfield, along with several members of the show, to talk about what they’re up to now.
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.
