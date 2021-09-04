Stars of ‘Live PD’ reunite on ‘Banfield’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — How many police officers do you know who have a quarter of a million Twitter followers?

Sean “Sticks” Larkin became a household name as co-host of one of the highest-rated and controversial shows in cable history: “Live PD.” From the gang unit of the Tulsa Police Department to national celebrity. But here’s how dedicated an officer Sticks was: Even at the height of his stardom, he never quit putting away the bad guys in Tulsa — until he finally turned in his badge and gun for the pen.

Sticks joined Banfield, along with several members of the show, to talk about what they’re up to now.