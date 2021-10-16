The potential penalties for harboring a fugitive; Brittany Murphy’s life examined in new documentary

(NewsNation Now) — Ashleigh Banfield breaks down the laws concerning harboring a fugitive and how long any friend of Brian Laundrie who might be doing that could expect to be locked up.

Then, NewsNation’s Brian Entin brings a live report from outside the Laundrie family home — and later in the show takes questions from viewers.

Rich Frankel, a former New York prosecutor, and Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood join the show to discuss the Petito case.

Plus, an interview with the artist who is paying tribute to Gabby Petito in her very own hometown.

Finally, 12 years after Brittany Murphy was discovered dead on her bathroom floor, the case still confounds. Now, HBO is bringing the case back to life in the form of a documentary.