The state of policing in America; Comedians weigh in on ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts resignation

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Ashleigh Banfield and guests break down the current state of policing in America, including a disturbing case in Idaho where a gun was pointed just inches from an officer’s face.
Also, comedians Pete Dominick and Anita Renfroe talk the lighter side of the week’s news and discuss Mike Richards stepping down as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ just nine days after he was chosen to replace Alex Trebek.
