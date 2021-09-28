Tracing the Laundrie family’s actions after Brian’s return home; Neil deGrasse Tyson on Demi Lovato’s extraterrestrial claim

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Records show Brian Laundrie’s family arranged a camping trip shortly before Brian disappeared and police began searching for him in the wake of Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

The Laundrie camping trip first came to light when “Dog the Bounty Hunter” said he got a tip about a campground 70 miles north of the Laundrie family home. When he pulled the records from Sept. 7 and 8, it showed Brian’s mom registered for campsite 001 on the waterfront at the Desoto Park campground near St Petersburg.

The public information specialist for Pinellas County where the campground is located sent NewsNation a campground registration that shows every camper’s name and length of stay. Roberta Laundrie, the name of Brian’s mother, was booked to stay there Sept. 6 to Sept. 8.

This timeline lines up with what the Laundrie’s neighbors said when they alleged seeing Brian and his parents pack up a new camper and leave about a week after Brian returned home without Gabby Petito on Sept. 1.

