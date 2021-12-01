Training program saved lives during high school shooting; latest celebrities getting into politics

(NewsNation Now) — Dozens of lives were saved in the Michigan high school shooting. Find out how the ALICE training program really paid off and why every adult should know it. Jim Maxwell, a former FBI agent who teaches active shooter drills, weigh ins. Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and a parenting and relationship expert, discusses the tragedy. And NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports on the red flags.

Then, there’s no business like show business, except maybe politics. More and more celebs are making the transition. David Frum, staff writer with The Atlantic, discusses the trend.

Criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos joins us to talk about Alec Baldwin’s first interview since the “Rust” movie set shooting.

British journalist and author Nigel Cawthorne discusses the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. He’s written more than 200 titles, the latest of which is “Ghislaine Maxwell: The Fall of America’s Most Notorious Socialite.”