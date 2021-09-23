Travelers urged to check their cameras for possible photos of Gabby Petito; John Walsh’s plan to find Brian Laundrie

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together in the mysterious killing of Gabby Petito.

There are new details about where she was and who she was with before she vanished. As for Brian Laundrie, the man who might have all the answers, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Law enforcement, along with Petito’s family, is urging travelers across the country to check their cameras for possible photos of Gabby.

On the show, NewsNation’s Brian Entin provides an update on the investigation from outside the Laundrie family home.

John Walsh, the legendary television host who has helped capture hundreds of fugitives, joins “Banfield” with his plan to find Brian Laundrie.

Also, Mark Eiglarsh, a criminal defense attorney and former Miami-Dade County prosecutor, joins the show to explain the possible legal ramifications the parents of Brian Laundrie could face.