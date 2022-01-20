Update in Petito case, disturbing allegations against Alabama police, new research on caring for seniors

(NewsNation Now) — The family of Gabby Petito met with the FBI in Tampa on Thursday, though the topic of conversation was kept secret.

NewsNation's Brian Entin joins "Banfield" with a live report.

Tori Yorgey, a breaking news reporter for WSAZ-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, was live at the scene of a water main break Wednesday evening when she was hit by an SUV during a live shot.

She joins the show, from a safer location, to discuss the ordeal.

You’ve no doubt heard the expression “police state.” Well, what about a “police town?” That’s how Brookside, Alabama is being described by people who live there — and people who visit there. The Brookside Police Department has been accused of harassing citizens, fabricating charges, using racist language and “making up laws.”

All of it, critics say, is to stack the charges, increase arrests and force defendants to pay millions of dollars in fines and fees.

Ramon Perez, who has had firsthand experience with the department, and Leah Nelson, the research director at The Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, weigh in on the department’s alleged practices.

New research shows that seniors who need help with daily care and activities are more than twice as likely to get that help from their own biological children than from their stepchildren.

Sarah Patterson, a University of Michigan researcher who spearheaded the study, and John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and parenting expert, join the show to elaborate on the study.