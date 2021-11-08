Who is responsible for deadly crowd surge; Jerry Springer weighs in on Astroworld

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — On “Banfield,” Ashleigh looks into who is to blame and who is to pay after a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert left eight dead and hundreds injured.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin has the latest on the tragedy from Houston. Joey Guerra, a music critic for the Houston Chronicle, also weighs in on what happened.

Madeline Eskins, an ICU nurse who passed out during the Astroworld concert, joins the show to talk about how she was able to help others after regaining consciousness.

Jerry Springer, TV personality and former Cincinnati mayor and city council member, joins the show to talk about how Astroworld echoes what happened at a concert by The Who in the city in 1979.

Bestselling author Dennis Prager is on the show to discuss Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision not to get vaccinated and the fallout from that decision and his subsequent COVID-19 diagnosis.

