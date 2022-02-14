Whoopi returns, Laundrie’s full autopsy and love hurts

(NewsNation Now) — Whoopi Goldberg is back on “The View,” but have her views changed? Was her suspension really about learning a lesson or ABC saving face? PR crisis expert Mike Paul, New York Post critic Maureen Callahan and Stan Zimmerman, a TV producer, director and screenwriter, weigh in.

Also, Brian Laundrie’s full autopsy report was released. There weren’t supposed to be any surprises in it, but there were.

Then, on this Valentine’s Day edition of “Banfield,” how to protect your heart: emotionally, financially, and literally. Three women with hard-won insights on all of this join the show:

Mary Turner Thomson had been married for four years to the man of her dreams when she found out he had another wife, five fiancées and a total of 13 kids. Her latest book is “The Psychopath.”

Kaylie Kristina discovered her husband was cheating last fall, when their Ring doorbell cam captured him bidding farewell to a scantily clad woman who was not Kristina. She posted the clip on TikTok with the caption: “When your husband is too sick to go on the family trip you planned.” A few days later, she posted, “Locks have been changed and he no longer resides here.”

We’re also joined by Dr. Sharon Hayes, founder of the Women’s Heart Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Plus, Nash County, NC Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Brandon Medina discusses how you can get revenge on an ex (if they are a criminal).