Georgia escapee on the run ‘can’t be trusted’: Daughter of victim

(NewsNation) — Joey Fournier, 52, one of the four inmates who recently escaped a Georgia detention center, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Cynthia Berry in 2022, according to local authorities.

Berry’s daughter, Brianna, joined “Banfield” on Tuesday to discuss what she thinks Fournier is capable of while he’s on the run.

She said Fournier will “hurt somebody” to avoid getting caught.

“He’s definitely not a pleasant person to be around. He’s very, very manipulative. He will pull the strings on people in different situations just so he can get his way. He can’t be trusted,” Berry said.

The other inmates who escaped are Marc Kerry Anderson, a 24-year-old, who was being held for aggravated assault, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals Service, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was held for firearm possession and drug trafficking.

The inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and cut a fence as a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up to aid in the escape around 3:00 a.m. Monday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ex-inmate Larry Levine, founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants, told “Banfield” he thinks it’s likely that the inmates split up.

Georgia officials, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Office, are conducting the search for these inmates, according to a press release.

Police are urging anyone with information about the escapees to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.