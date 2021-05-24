Getting real about mental health with Michelle Williams, suicide survivor Kevin Hines

(Banfield) — It’s fair to say you’ve hit the top of the heap if you’ve topped the charts and have a shelf full of Grammys, and Michelle Williams has done all that as a member of Destiny’s Child and as a solo artist.

But her life has not been a breeze, and she opens up about her own struggles in her new book ‘Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours.”

Also, when Megan Markle admitted to Oprah that she’d had suicidal thoughts, it sparked an open conversation in this country which Kevin Hines has been having for years.

At age 19, Hines jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge intending to take his own life, but he survived. Now he’s dedicated his life to suicide prevention. He’s joined by Dr. Dan Reidenberg, one of the country’s leading suicide prevention experts and executive director of SAVE, Suicide Awarness Voices of Education.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or a personal crisis, there are resources to help. In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HELLO to 741741 (US) or 686868 (Canada).

You can watch the whole episode of Banfield in the player above