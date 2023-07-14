Gilgo Beach suspect behavior not unusual: Serial killer expert

(NewsNation) — How did a person like architect Rex Heuermann, who seemingly lived a normal life, come to be charged with the deaths of three women?

Serial killer expert Kat Ramsland told “Banfield” it’s not that unusual for some people to develop a double life and keep it a secret.

Ramsland is known for having developed a close relationship with the serial killer Dennis Rader, more commonly known as “BTK.”

On Friday, Rex Heuermann was charged in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a string of killings in Long Island from over a decade ago. In 2010 and 2011, skeletal remains were found along a remote oceanfront highway by Gilgo Beach. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers.

Ramsland told “Banfield” it’s unclear if Heuermann ever stopped killing.

“All we know is what he’s a suspect. And right now, we don’t know that he stopped,” Ramsland said Friday on “Banfield.” “Geographically, those other victims are close to these, but some of them were dismembered with parts distributed in various places.”