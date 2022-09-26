Ginsberg: US continues to screw up Iranian policy

(NewsNation) — Marc. C. Ginsberg, the former ambassador to Morocco, says that both the Biden and Trump administrations have made errors in their dealings with the government of Iran.

Ginsberg says he’s seeing the same problems made by previous administrations and that they continue to “screw up Iranian policy.”

The former ambassador also says he hasn’t heard any “legitimate excuse” from the Biden administration about why negotiating a new nuclear deal with Iran will solve any problems.

“It’s not as if the roll of the dice of a new nuclear deal is going to turn this regime from an oppressive adversary (against the) United States to a warm, embracing friendship.”