Gloria Allred: Alec Baldwin is not above the law

(NewsNation) — Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the “Rust” script supervisor, told “Banfield” on Thursday that Alec Baldwin has “not taken responsibility” for the death of director Halyna Hutchins and that “no one is above the law.”

Prosecutors in New Mexico announced Thursday they will pursue criminal charges against the actor and and the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set in 2021.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

