GOP insider: ‘You can’t excuse Trump anymore’

(NewsNation) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes in a deal that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a fall trial. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case.

In a Friday segment on NewsNaiton’s “Banfield,” former Republican strategist Cheri Jacobus said this could be a “tipping point” and that people aren’t going to keep making excuses for the Trump Organization.

“This is now getting to a point where you can’t excuse it. People are paying attention. They’re gonna start paying attention a lot more after Labor Day. That’s traditionally when things really heat up,” Jacobus said.

“So many people are distancing themselves from Trump, including his own children, it would appear. At least Jared and Ivanka,” Jacobus added. “I think this could be the tipping point, and I never say that.”