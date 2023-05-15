Grandmother of victim witnessed crime scene, recorded video

(NewsNation) — Shannon Boykin filmed video of the crime scene days after her granddaughter Ivy Webster was allegedly killed by Jesse McFadden.

“To put an eye hook and chain on a kitchen counter, that’s not normal. Was it always there? Don’t know. Was it put in? When? I don’t know,” Boykin said during an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s national senior correspondent Brian Entin. “It was like walking into doom when you walked in the house, the smell was just … it wasn’t a cat box smell.”

McFadden allegedly fatally shot his wife Holly, her three teenage children and their two teenage friends — before killing himself. McFadden was a convicted sex offender and rapist who was about to stand trial for yet another sex offense.

Boykin took video for police of evidence she found at McFadden’s home. She says she was asked to go back to the scene a second time to shoot the video.

“I couldn’t have my daughter do it again. I didn’t want to do it, but I had to. I think that if we hadn’t, we wouldn’t have what we have right now. I stay awake at night thinking about it, just adding another question to that list,” Boykin said.

In Henryetta, Oklahoma— finding out new info about the massacre that left 6 dead. Talked to victim Ivy Webster’s grandma who was behind the camera that ignited the investigation. Also— the sex offender killer’s marriage license and why it’s important.

McFadden was apparently friendly with law enforcement, according to Cameron Spradling, the attorney for one of the murder victims’ family members, who discussed new developments in the case Monday on “Banfield.”