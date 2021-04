(Banfield) — She was the first classical violinist to win Miss America. A big-time network news followed with all the perks and power that entails – but then Gretchen Carlson faced a moment she never dreamed of.

Carlson stood up, spoke out and sued former Fox News CEO Roger Alies, who lost his job two weeks later.

Watch a portion of the conversation between Ashleigh Banfield and Gretchen Carlson in the player above.