Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘more normal’ than expected: Psychologist

(NewsNation) — Forensic psychologist Dr. John Matthew Fabian worked with Gypsy Rose Blanchard leading up to her release from prison.

He told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday night that the experience was “interesting” and that Blanchard was “more normal than you’d expect.”

Gypsy, now 32, pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, is serving life in prison for stabbing Dee Dee to death in 2015.

Some experts think Gypsy, who attorneys say was isolated and abused by Dee Dee for years, may have been a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy was forced to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical procedures, her attorneys said. After Dee Dee’s murder, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was released early. Gypsy’s case made national headlines, sparked documentaries and was the center of a limited series drama on Hulu.

NewsNation’s Caitlyn Shelton contributed to this report.