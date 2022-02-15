‘Happy fulfilled oldster’: Starting your family after 50

(NewsNation Now) — Women who are old enough to be empty nesters are filling their nests like never before — in multiple ways.

Liz Layton, a highly successful TV producer in New York, gave birth to her son when she was 50 years old.

“I am an oldster, but I am a happy fulfilled oldster,” Layton said Tuesday on “Banfield.” “My knees are still working, my son decided to walk at nine months so he is literally keeping me on my toes.”

It took Layton two years to get pregnant through IVF, a process she said took a toll mentally, physically and financially.

“It’s one of those things, you really got to want it,” Layton said. “You’ve got to keep your sense of humor … you can’t ride the roller coaster, you just have to really try to keep calm.”

Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and author of “Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety,” says older parents feel they have the time, energy and resources to focus on their family.

“Older parents don’t feel the need to split focus the way younger new parents do,” Duffy said on “Banfield.” “In other words, they’re either deeply established in their career or at the tail end of their career sometimes.”

Layton said starting a family at her age was difficult, but was worth it.

“I am tired, but I don’t know any different,” Layton said. “I am also really excited and grateful.”