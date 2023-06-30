Harmony had ‘loving family’: Dad of brother wanted to adopt

(NewsNation) — Blair Miller adopted Harmony Montgomery‘s biological brother Jamison and told NewsNation he wanted to adopt Harmony, too.

Instead, Adam Montgomery, 33, has been charged in the murder of Harmony, his missing 5-year-old daughter. According to a police affidavit released last week, Adam Montgomery spent months moving and hiding her body before disposing of it.

Miller joined “Banfield” on Friday night to discuss the recent documents; he said it’s been “beyond heartbreaking” for him and his family.

“It was too much. Emotional. It’s still unbelievable. To think that was her reality that she was living is hard for us to accept … We’ll have to explain that to our son one day,” Miller said.

Miller and his husband were matched with Jamison for adoption and they were open to adopting Harmony, too. However, the state alerted them that she had been reunited with her biological father.

“Jamison had a relationship with her (Harmony). They were in and out of foster homes together … Harmony looked out for Jamison. We knew instantly that Jamison had a bond with his sister, and we wanted to keep that bond alive,” Miller said.

According to the affidavit, Kayla Montgomery, who was Harmony’s stepmother, told police that Adam killed Harmony on Dec. 7, 2019, while the family lived in their car. Kayla said he was driving to a fast food restaurant when he turned around and repeatedly punched Harmony in the face and head because he was angry that she was having bathroom accidents in the car.

Miller told “Banfield” that the Dec. 7 date was troubling to accept. That same weekend, he and his family were celebrating Jamison’s birthday.

“We have these two worlds, celebrating Jamison and giving him as much love as we possibly could. Knowing what his sister was going through that exact time is so hard to accept and understand. How is that possible?” Miller said.

Miller and his husband want to be the best dads for Jamison and have plans, in some capacity, to attend the upcoming trial.

“Harmony did have loving family, and Harmony does have a loving brother. We may not have met her face-to-face, but we certainly know how important she is to our family,” Miller added.