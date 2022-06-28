Has science fiction become our reality?

(NewsNation) — The age of humanoids and artificial intelligence is upon us.

Elon Musk claims he will debut the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, by the end of the year. And a Google artificial intelligence engineer was fired after saying the LaMDA system he was working on learned to think for itself.

What does the future of humanity hold for us if we are trying to mechanically replicate ourselves?

“Banfield” senior story producer Paula Froelich went to Las Vegas to tour the factory of Abyss Creations, which is building the future of humanoids. The robotics company is also known for creating high-end lifelike “RealDoll” sex dolls.

CEO Matt McMullen told NewsNation that he believes robots will be able to interact with the world, on their own, one day.

“Our AI systems are pretty targeted in terms of what they’re for. They’re really designed to interact with a single person, not necessarily a group of people,” McMullen said.

“The brain of our robots is not in the robot itself. The brain is a combination of device-based and cloud-based code that runs the systems that then tell the robot what to say, what to do, how to move, where to look, all that stuff comes from a device,” McMullen explained.