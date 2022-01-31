Hero postal worker saves elderly woman’s life

(NewsNation Now) — A keen eye and a kind heart can be the difference between life and death.

Kayla Berridge is a postal worker in Newmarket, N.H., which is about an hour from Concord.

On Thursday, she was walking her normal nine-mile route when she noticed that one of her customers hadn’t picked up the mail in a couple of days.

“It’s just a red flag if someone who always picks up their mail doesn’t pick up their mail,” Berridge said Monday on “Banfield.”

Berridge told her postal master, who then called authorities.

Lt. Wayne Stevens was one of the officers who found an elderly woman trapped in the home.

“We could actually see the lady laying on the ground, still yelling for help,” Stevens said.

The woman had fallen and was injured. Police believe she had been there for at least three days.

She was suffering from hypothermia, as well as dehydration.

“Kayla did an excellent job,” Stevens said. “We’re very proud of her here in New Hampshire and she definitely saved a life.”

On Friday, the elderly woman’s family said that she was still recovering and was in stable condition at a hospital.

“It’s just happy she’s OK,” Berridge said.