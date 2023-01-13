Historian compares Lisa Marie Presley’s legacy to Elvis 

(NewsNation) — Hollywood historian Hadley Hall Meares spoke out Thursday on the importance of Lisa Marie Presley and the legacy she’ll leave behind.

“It’s just such a tragic thing, and I just think so many parallels about the end of her life and the end of Elvis’ life, and the legacy that she leaves behind, and how important this family is to kind of the American psyche,” Meares said on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Lisa Marie sold a majority of her Elvis assets a few years ago. She did, however, have ownership in Graceland and was just there a couple of days ago to celebrate her dad’s Jan. 8 birthda on Jan. 8, according to Meares.

While many might describe Presley’s life as tragic, Dana Kennedy, a writer for the New York Post, called Presley “truly heroic” for showing strength in the face of hardship.

“She really tried, and she had beautiful moments in her life and fantastic achievements, as well,” Kennedy said. “She just didn’t really get a break, but she kept on fighting. She was a tough cookie.”