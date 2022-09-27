How America’s retirees are changing US politics

(NewsNation) — In 2000, one out of every 10 campaign dollars came from a retired person. But since 2016, they now represent one out of every five dollars.

In 2020 alone, retirees donated more than $378 million to federal candidates.

“We’ve really seen this big surge with the retirees,” senior data analyst Brendan Glavin said during a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“How money is raised now, the ability of people to give a lot of small contributions, to be able to give money very quickly over the internet after receiving a text message, or an email — that’s been a game changer.”

Glavin said that it’s important to be aware of fraudulent accounts when making a donation.

Watch the full interview in the video above.