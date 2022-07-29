How mom brought down revenge porn king Hunter Moore

(NewsNation) — Netflix’s new docuseries “The Most Hated Man on the Internet,” exposes Hunter Moore and IsAnyoneUP.com which posted nude photos of nonconsenting subjects.

For more than a year, it seemed like there was nothing that women could do about their photos getting leaked because the site was protected by the same laws that protect sites like Facebook.

It wasn’t until the mother of one of the victims got involved and helped the FBI that the site was brought down.

“It’s really quite amazing what he was doing and what he was getting away with,” anti-revenge porn activist Charlotte Laws said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “It was just a complete place for hatred. For bullying, for trolls, for humiliating and shaming and destroying people’s lives.”

Laws said her daughter’s photos ended up on the website after being hacked.

“She never had any intention of showing the topless picture to anyone, and then she was hacked. A few days after she was hacked, her topless picture ended up on Hunter Moore’s website, along with her name, her city and her social media link.”

Laws decided to take matters into her own hands to get her daughter’s picture down. She reached out to other victims and found out that 40% of the people she contacted had also been hacked.

At first, she said no one believed her.

“It was really an uphill battle. It was crazy, and I had death threats. I had a stalker, computer viruses. I was bombarded because he had this group of followers who were just very nasty people who were after me. So it was very scary,” Laws said.