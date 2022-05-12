How to handle the nationwide shortage of baby formula

(NewsNation) — A severe baby formula shortage across the country has sent families into a panic.

The national shortage was brought on, in part, by supply chain issues, disruptions in ingredients, labor and transportation issues.

Dr. Krupa Playforth, also known as “The Pediatrician Mom,” strongly advised against making baby formula at home.

“That is a line. You do not want to be making formula at home,” Playforth said during an appearance Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Baby formula is incredibly nutritionally dense, and it’s created in sterile facilities, which cannot be recreated at home. The same goes for diluting formulas.

For babies that are on a cow’s milk-based formula, there are a lot of other options that are available, according to Playforth.

Generic alternatives are also great for babies that are on more specialized formula.

Dr. Playforth encourages parents to talk with a pediatrician before making any changes to their formula.

An empty baby formula display is seen at a Publix grocery store in Orlando. Stores across the United States have struggled to stock enough baby formula, causing some chains to limit customer purchases. While manufacturers report that they are producing at full capacity, it's still insufficient to meet the current demand, which has been aggravated by product recalls.

To make matters worse, during this shortage, some are shaming parents for not choosing to breastfeed.

“It’s really unfortunate that during a time like this, where we’re in crisis, that people are not only having to deal with how to access food for their babies, but also the judgment around feeding choices,” said Doula expert Latham Thomas, who also joined NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Sometimes, it’s not possible for women to breastfeed.

Thomas explained the many factors that can lead up to not being able to breastfeed, no matter how hard someone wants to.”

Some people have health concerns, making it impossible for them to breastfeed. Sometimes there are social challenges.

Also, one in four U.S. mothers return to work within 10 days after giving birth.

Creative solutions are also popping up, such as Facebook groups dedicated to parents searching for specific supplies.

While there’s no certainty when parents may see some relief, experts say it will likely be at least six to 12 months.