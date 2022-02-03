How to protect your social media accounts from being hacked

(NewsNation Now) — It’s estimated the average person spends more than two hours a day on social media. With all those accounts, and the passwords and security questions that come along with them, it’s easy to become complacent about cybersecurity. But tech experts harshly warn against it.

It’s common for scammers and pranksters to target high-profile social media accounts. Just ask NewsNation’s own Ashleigh Banfield. Recently, her Twitter profile was hijacked. The unknown person changed her profile picture, deleted tweets dating back to 2015 and even began soliciting giveaways from her account.

Thankfully, Banfield’s account was locked by Twitter before any more damage could be done.

But for some, it’s not as simple.

Banfield’s own senior story editor, Paula Froelich, has also experienced this firsthand. Her ordeal ended up costing her thousands of dollars.

“I remember like it was yesterday,” Froelich said. “I was working from home. And the next thing I know, boom, my phone stops responding to me. So I go on my computer and I tried to get to my Gmail … I’m locked out of my Gmail. Then I tried to get on Twitter. I’m locked out of my Twitter. And five seconds later, my internet goes down.”

Froelich said she immediately went to an internet cafe to get to the bottom of what was going on. And that’s when it hit her.

“Oh my gosh. My life has been hacked. I don’t have a home phone, so there was no way to get ahold of anybody,” she recalled.

Thankfully, Froelich was still able to access her Facebook account, where she sent out a plea for help and a cybersecurity expert was able to help her — albeit for a hefty price. She was told to immediately buy a new SIM card for her phone. That’s when she realized the extent of the problem.

“I put [the new SIM card] into my phone. It started working under a different number and it turned out my phone had been hacked,” she said. “My sim had been hacked. And through that, all of my accounts linked to that phone had been hacked.”

It eventually cost Froelich in the neighborhood of $5,000 to resolve the issue through various tech and security experts.

Some of those experts say it may not be in the best interests of social media companies to provide technical support for incidents such as these.

“Unfortunately, these companies aren’t necessarily in the business of giving the best customer service,” said Alex Hamerstone, an advisory solutions director at TrustedSec. “And being able to keep you happy is not always their goal. And it cost them a lot of money to have customer service. So a lot of it’s been offloaded to algorithms and websites and everything else.”

In terms of keeping your accounts safe, Hamerstone said keeping hackers away from your two-factor authentication is arguably the most important.

“If you’re concerned about some of the phone and SMS issues that are out there, you can use an authenticator app, which you can get on your phone and things like that,” he said.

Hamerstone also said one of the main reasons for identity theft is something many of us are guilty of, whether we admit it or not: Having the same password for multiple accounts.

“One of the most common ways that scammers and hackers get into these accounts is by people who reuse passwords, they use the same password on multiple sites.”