How will escape attempt affect Kaitlin Armstrong’s murder case?

(NewsNation) — Cellphone video from KXAN viewer Theresa Rangel shows what looks like murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong on Wednesday morning — with her hands restrained — running on a hill next to a medical office parking lot with an officer in hot pursuit. The woman in the video can be seen trying to jump over a fence.

Armstrong is accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Armstrong’s trial was set to begin Oct. 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in Wilson’s death.

After Wednesday morning’s event, Armstrong could face additional charges. But according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark, those charges haven’t been added yet.

Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County and a former assistant attorney general, joined “Banfield” to discuss Armstrong’s case.

Aronberg said the actual charge for her escape attempt “will not happen until after the trial.”

Police questioned Armstrong at the time of Wilson’s death but did not arrest her. When a warrant was issued for her arrest days later, it was discovered she had fled the country.

After more than a month on the run, in June 2022, Armstrong was apprehended at a Costa Rica hotel and brought back to Texas. She now faces additional, federal charges from this incident for misusing a passport, according to court records.

“It’s called consciousness of guilt. So you’re gonna tell the jury that she knew she was guilty,” Aronberg said. “That’s why she fled to Costa Rica, refused to come home. She got plastic surgery to disguise herself. It’s not something an innocent person does.”

Aronberg said it was the responsibility of local officials to guard her and generally, when an inmate has a medical procedure, they get it taken care of at the clinic located inside the jail facility.

If it’s a specialized procedure, where the jail cannot accommodate someone, Aronberg said, then they travel outside of where the inmate is incarcerated.

“When you’re a first-degree murder suspect about to go on trial, you would expect that there would be additional precautions,” Aronberg said. “Like leg shackles.”

Aronberg said it’s a terrible case for the defense, as there’s a lot of evidence against her.

“She’s got means, motive and opportunity,” he said. “The guards let their guard down here.”