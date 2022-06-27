‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives nearly $175K in GoFundMe

(NewsNation) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years.

He’s now received nearly $175,000 from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral.

Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick, or taken time off once, at the Burger King in the Las Vegas airport. As a thank you for his time, Ford received a goodie bag from his employer which included a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy, and Life Savers candy.

“I just try to work as hard as I can at whatever I do,” Ford said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Ford said he was grateful for the gift, but TikTok and Reddit users disagreed, commenting that he deserved more.

To further honor Ford’s dedication to his job, his daughter set up a GoFundMe.

“My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” the GoFundMe description reads.

As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 people have donated. $166,417 have been raised of the $175,000 goal.

Ford told NewsNation that he plans to visit his daughter and grandkids. He also plans to start saving for their college funds.

“The generosity of these people. It’s just overwhelming. You know, I’ve been crying for three days now. I just can’t believe it. I really can’t,” Ford said.