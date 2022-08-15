‘I hope Trump doesn’t run’: Mulvaney on 2024 election

Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff, listens during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ivan Duque, Colombia’s president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 2, 2020. Trump said he would discuss borders and trade with Duque. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NewsNation) — Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that he hopes Donald Trump doesn’t run in the upcoming 2024 election.

“I don’t think we need him,” Mulvaney said on “Banfield.” “I’m hoping that somebody else runs against him in the primary because I think we can have the same policies without all the baggage.”

Mulvaney went on to list rising star GOP possibilities including Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley.

“The Democrats are weak, and I don’t think we should be offering Donald Trump for that reason. I think it’s also a time for the next generation to take over, anyway. We’ve got a good bench, we’ve got younger people. It’s time for Donald Trump to go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,” Mulvaney said.

Although Mulvaney respects his former employer, he said would have difficulty voting for Trump.

“It would be really hard for me to, (knowing) what I know about January 6th, which still bugs me. The same reasons I quit the job are the same reasons I would be very slow to vote for Donald Trump.”