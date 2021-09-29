(NewsNation Now) — Ashleigh Banfield says she was “stunned” to learn what former news anchor Katie Couric said about her following a Daily Mail report detailing what is to come from Couric’s new upcoming memoir.

The report says Couric admitted that she “gave Ashleigh Banfield the cold shoulder early in her career because helping her would have been ‘self-sabotage.’”

“Let’s just be clear here. I was a bit of a peon at MSNBC back in 2000 when I first met Katie Couric, and she was, you know, the queen of television and nobody was better than Katie,” Banfield said.

Banfield also addressed Couric’s accusation that her father was telling people his daughter was going to “replace” Couric.

“I want to correct the record here because you went after my dad. It’s just not true,” Banfield said.

While Banfield said she hopes Couric will “correct the record on the comments made about her father, she still respects her.

“There is no one better who has ever been on morning television than Katie Couric,” Banfield said. “I looked up to her for years and years and years, I still do. I still believe she is the best person to have ever graced the screen in that venue.”