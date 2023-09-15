Idaho college students await Kohberger’s trial, need ‘closure’

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with several students on the University of Idaho campus about their frustrations regarding the delayed trial of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger.

“I definitely think closure is something people need,” one student said.

Another student said, “Whatever happens with the trial needs to stay away from Moscow. We need to keep moving on as a school and keep getting better. And healing.”

Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy trial, and as a result, the trial is no longer expected to begin on its previously set October start date.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

The judge in Kohberger’s case still hasn’t ruled on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

The judge denied cameras for Friday’s hearing on the issue, which was to be expected because the hearing was closed to the public due to secret grand jury information.

Both the defense and prosecution are pushing to keep cameras out. However, family members of at least two of the students killed want cameras at the trial.

The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle say they want a fair trial. But in order for that to happen, they said, cameras need to be present.

NewsNation’s Katie Smith contributed to this report.