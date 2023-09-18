Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger’s life behind bars revealed

(NewsNation) — University of Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger isn’t getting special treatment in jail, despite recent reports.

He has access to a computer so he can read documents about his case, but the computer doesn’t have internet access, NewsNation’s Brian Entin revealed on Monday night’s “Banfield.”

He can review and respond to court documents using a thumbnail, which is given to his lawyer, Entin learned.

Other inmates have the same computer access.

As for vegan meals, Entin is told that Kohberger is only being fed rice and beans. Kohberger remains in isolation from other prisoners for “his safety and the safety of others.”

He has waived his right to a speedy trial, and as a result, the trial is no longer expected to begin on its previously set October start date.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in November 2022.

The judge in Kohberger’s case still hasn’t ruled on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.