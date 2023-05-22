Idaho murder victim’s dad on Kohberger death penalty

(NewsNation) — Kaylee Goncalves’ father told NewsNation he’s working with the government in Idaho to ensure that the university killings never happen again.

“You can’t just hunt our babies,” Steve Goncalves said during a Monday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” You can’t come to our state and hurt our people. It’s unacceptable.”

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November, 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

“We’re a small state, but you’re gonna see how strong we are, and how big we are when you mess with us,” Goncalves added. “Here in Idaho, we can control one thing. … And you just can’t hunt babies down. The line has been crossed, and we’re gonna go there.”

Goncalves has been open about wanting the death penalty for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger. Prosecutors now have 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty for him.

The case is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 2 and could take as many as six weeks to complete.

Goncalves told “Banfiled” he wants organize multiple families to come together to have “one united voice” but says it’s not easy.

He’s also adamant about not allowing Kohberger to stay in the spotlight.

“We don’t want to get too washed up on the revenge factor; we want to remember these girls. We want to remember Ethan. We want to make sure that when this is all said and done, that’s the only people you think of.”

Kaylee’s family issued the following statement.

“The family would like to thank everyone for continuing to follow this case and keep the memories of Kaylee, Maddie, Xana and Ethan alive. They are what is important not the Defendant. We are thankful that the Latah County District Attorneys Office finally took the case to a GJ and came back with an indictment. At the same time we are disappointed that the judicial process has not been more efficient in addressing the Gag order. This is just the beginning of a long journey for all the families and we are thankful for your continued support and coverage,” the statement reads.