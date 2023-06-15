Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger requests indictment pause

(NewsNation) — University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger has requested a pause in the proceedings.

Kohberger’s lawyers want to evaluate whether the grand jury that indicted him was biased.

“In most jurisdictions … you have to give the defense the opportunity to present exculpatory evidence,” criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos said during an appearance on “Banfield.” “I believe the argument is, ‘Hey, we know that there’s exculpatory evidence; we didn’t get a chance to present that. That is our right even though it’s a secret proceeding.'”

Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, declined to enter a plea in court, electing to remain silent at his arraignment last month. That choice led the judge to enter not guilty pleas for the murder and burglary charges Kohberger is facing. His trial date is set for Oct. 2, and he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in an apartment shared by the three women in November 2022. The deaths of the four University of Idaho students sent shockwaves through the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

A judge heard arguments last week over a gag order in Kohberger’s case and will issue rulings at a later time.