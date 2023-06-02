Idaho murders: Warrants sought Snapchat data from June 2022

(NewsNation) — New court documents show prosecutors investigating the University of Idaho murder suspect requested search warrants for digital evidence from Bryan Kohberger, as well as his alleged victims and their roommates.

Kohberger stands accused of killing four students in November 2022. The bodies of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found Nov. 13 inside an off-campus rental house at 1122 King Road. All were stabbed to death.

In the new documents, it was revealed that authorities sought Snapchat search warrants for all the King Road roommates from June 23 to Aug. 1, 2022.

“Most people don’t communicate by cellphone, they communicate by D.M. (direct message),” criminal defense attorney Sara Azari said Friday on “Banfield.” “I am very thrilled. This indicates to me that there is a very comprehensive investigation being done, which is really good for both sides. Looking at the victims’ (digital evidence) is important to potentially other suspects.”

Documents also revealed that the court ordered that digital evidence be sealed and redacted from the public. A judge scheduled a June 9 court date to address the most recent motion to vacate the standing gag order in the case.