Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife.

“It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife) in Idaho,” Caprariello said.

He spoke with three Moscow, Idaho store owners who say police didn’t ask them for any details about the kinds of knives sold at their stores.

Police also apparently didn’t ask these stores for indoor surveillance footage, and only asked about exterior footage.