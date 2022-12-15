Idaho store manager says murder victim complained of stalker 

(NewsNation) — NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin spoke with a vape shop manager in downtown Moscow, Idaho, who says that Kaylee Goncalves’ friends implied she had a stalker during a visit to the shop three weeks prior to her murder.

He said Goncalves and Maddie Mogen always came into the store with a group.

“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends,” the manager said.

Goncalves apparently told him the stalker was present at night when she was going to or from bars, “either by the campus or down on Main Street.”

Several rumors have swirled online about the Idaho murders, including a theory that Gonvalves had a stalker.

At the beginning of December, while sitting down for an interview with Entin, the Goncalves family said they are not aware of any stalker.

However, the vape store manager said the stalker was “aparently something that Kaylee had tons of issues with. Apparently, she always had somebody who was constantly walking behind her like that.”

Investigators are still looking for context and clues surrounding the quadruple murder case. Information can be submitted to detectives in the following ways:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho