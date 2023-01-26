Idaho victim’s mom wants justice, but against death penalty

(NewsNation) — The mother of one of the University of Idaho stabbing victims says she wants suspect Bryan Kohberger to “pay for what he’s done,” but she doesn’t believe in the death penalty.

“That’s not who I am. I don’t believe in (the death penalty), but I do think that he should spend the rest of his days in prison,” Cara Northington, mother of Xana Kernodle, said during an appearance on “Banfield” Thursday night.

Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea, and his next court date is set for June 26. Northington says she hasn’t decided yet if she’ll be in attendance for his hearings.

“Why did he take these kids? Why? What did they do to him? Because I can’t imagine them doing anything that deserved for him to murder them,” Northington said.

Northington also spoke with “Banfield” to address the fact that her previous lawyer is now defending Kohberger, saying she was “heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken because I trusted her. … (Anne Taylor) pretended that she was wanting to help me. … And to find out that she’s representing (Kohberger), I can’t even convey how betrayed I feel,” she said.

Earlier this month, “Banfield” spoke with Steve and Kristi Goncalves, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, after Kohberger‘s first court appearance.

Steve Goncalves said that while he and Kristi will forgive Kohberger one day, “he has to pay for what he’s done.”

“Justice is when you leave the planet … and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you are not there. That’s justice, and we will forgive him,” he said.