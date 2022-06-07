Influencer Jacey Duprie reveals “what’s behind the filter”

(NewsNation) — During a time when we are all attached to our phones, waiting for someone to “like” what we post, influencer Jacey Duprie asks why we aren’t “liking” ourselves back.

Duprie has been a social media influencer for more than 10 years, and she says “there’s just so much more behind the scenes, behind the ‘filter,” that she felt needed to be shared.

During a Tuesday appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” Duprie talks about her new book “Liking Myself Back,” and why she believes the validation we get from others can also come from within.

Duprie has struggled with PTSD, ADHD, and post- partum depression. She also grew up with an alcoholic father. Behind the “picture-perfect” moments, Duprie hopes coming clean can help other people who are struggling.

“We share all of those picture perfect moments, and it’s not always easy to share the more vulnerable, honest moments in our lives. And that’s really the whole point of this book,” Duprie said.