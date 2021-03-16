Inside the GOP: Bill Kristol and Mercedes Schlapp talk state of the Republican Party on ‘Banfield’

To be a Democrat in America today is not terribly different from being a Democrat 10 years ago, or 30 years ago, or even 50. But being a Republican is radically different — and not solely because of the Republican president who torched many of the norms of that office and then tried everything he could to overturn an election he lost.

Old-school conservatism does still exist. American commentator Bill Kristol and Trump Administration Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp joined Ashleigh Banfield Monday night to discuss the state of the Republican Party.

