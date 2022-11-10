Is Casey DeSantis her husband’s secret weapon?

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, were the stars of election night for the GOP, and many people are wondering how they got there.

New York Post investigative reporter Isabel Vincent says Casey is the “strategist and brilliance” behind her husband.

“This is very strategic. They are putting themselves out there as the new Camelot. This is the future reigning Camelot of the Republican Party,” Vincent said Thursday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Casey DeSantis spent several years at independent Jacksonville, Florida TV station WJXT, where she anchored the morning news, reported on police and worked as an associate producer, according to her LinkedIn.

The governor has described Casey DeSantis as “a champion for fighting cancer.” She was declared cancer-free herself in February, according to Ron DeSantis’ campaign site.

In Sept. 2021, Casey DeSantis worked with the Florida Department of Children and Families to launch an initiative called Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope. The program aims to help people impacted by foster care navigate the nonprofit, governmental and faith-based resources available to them. She also has an educational anti-substance abuse campaign directed toward Florida’s youth called The Facts. Your Future.

Casey DeSantis has worked to highlight the importance of mental health, in part, by working with professional sports teams and athletes to address the stigma surrounding the topic.

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey DeSantis and their children walk on stage to celebrate victory over Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during an election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Casey’s dress choice also sparked conversation, and Vincent believes it was strategic.

“I think it was to set her apart from the other political wives who showed up in sort of these business suits and primary colors. I mean, she looks regal there,” Vincent said. “This is a show of, you know … these are the new kings and queens of the Republican Party.”