Is Kanye a genius? Documentary shows his life over 20 years

(NewsNation Now) — It’s hard to even talk about the music scene, entertainment world or even refernce pop culture without including the remarkable contributions of a man named Kanye West. To some, he is a genius. To others, he’s a self absorbed egomaniacal rapper, who for some reason thought he could be president. Regardless, there is a certain magic behind the name Kanye, Yeezy or Ye.

There are two people who know more about Kanye than maybe even Kanye himself because they’ve been following him for 20 years and documenting his every move.

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah used two decades worth of footage to direct “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” which will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 16.

“It will contextualize a lot about Kanye,” Ozah said Monday on “Banfield.” “It is not here to change your opinion about Kanye. We’re not making a commercial for Kanye, but it will give you some context and a glimpse inside elements of Kanye that you might not have ever seen before.”

Last month, Kanye posted a caption on his Instagram saying he “must get final edit and approval” before the documentary is released.

“I told him he had to have 100% trust in me the same way he did when me and Chike got together and did ‘Through the Wire,'” Simmons said.

The directors say they didn’t share the final cut.

“I told him … ‘God really got the final … cut, you know, the story is still going on as we speak. But we have a beautiful doc,'” Simmons said.

The documentary covers everything from Kanye’s music career to his struggles with mental illness and his run for the White House.

“The doc is, … about everybody recognizing their genius,” Simmons said. “It is not Kanye being a genius, not me being a genius or Chike. We all have a genius in us, so that’s the message.”