Is there enough insurance money to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian?

(NewsNation) — Before Hurricane Ian, experts warned the storm could be a catastrophic financial event.

From major flooding to total devastation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he believed Hurricane Ian would likely cause damage throughout the entire state.

Daybreak in southwest Florida on Thursday revealed death, destruction and misery that could last months before some can rebuild. DeSantis called the wreckage “indescribable.”

Countless images showing the devastation present the question: Is there enough insurance money in the pot to cover the people in Florida who are going to need it?

Mark Friedlander, with the Insurance Information Institute, weighed in on the question while appearing on NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Thursday night. Friedlander answered: “There absolutely is.”

He tells NewsNation that Florida insurers are already on the ground working with those that have been impacted by the hurricane and helping them take the first steps toward recovery.

In the video above, Friedlander says even if an insurance company is financially struggling, the state has certain backstops in place.